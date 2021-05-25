0
Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 11:26

Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun

Story Code : 934428
In a Tuesday message to Michel Aoun, Rouhani congratulated the government and nation of Lebanon on the anniversary of the “victorious and glorious” success for the resistance and freedom that was achieved after the Lebanese people’s devotion in the battle against the Zionist aggressors.

“The nature of the Zionist regime that emanates from the attitude of aggression proved that the only way to counter the aggressors is the nation’s perseverance and resistance,” Rouhani added, expressing hope that Lebanon would stick to such path until the full liberation of its territories.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Lebanese government and nation as they struggle to maintain unity and defend their territories.

Every year in May, Lebanon commemorates the anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal from its southern territories, known as Resistance and Liberation Day.

Hezbollah forces pushed the Israeli troops out of the southern parts of Lebanon on May 25, 2000, after more than two decades of occupation.

The national holiday in Lebanon is seen as a turning point that changed the regional equations and debunked the myth of Israel’s invincibility.
