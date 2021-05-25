0
Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 12:05

Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare

According to Deputy Chief of Iran's Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, offensive and defensive tactics in the field of electronic warfare would be put into practice in a vast area in Isfahan Province and the Iranian Army will use its latest achievements and combat capabilities during the drill.

The Iranian Army has prepared the necessary infrastructure for defense and electronic warfare, the military commander said on Monday.

In this drill, drones and smart infiltrators will hit predetermined targets using electronic warfare coverage, the commander said.

In addition, air interception and cyber defense operations will be conducted, accuracy and speed in the detection of the equipment will be analyzed, and electronic eavesdropping systems would be monitored, as he explained.
