60% Uranium Enrichment Continues, AEOI Chief Says

Islam Times - The head of the Iranian nuclear agency said that Iran is continuing its 60% uranium enrichment after it agreed with the IAEA to extend the inspection agreement until June 24.

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi on Monday afternoon.According to media reports, also in the telephone call, Iran’s decision to continue to keep the data recorded by the IAEA cameras for another month was conveyed to the IAEA chief.Salehi also said that uranium enrichment at 60%, 20% and 5% purity levels would continue in Iran, declaring that Tehran’s stockpiles of 60% enriched uranium is over 5.2 kg, the 20% enriched uranium is over 90 kg while the 5% enriched uranium stockpiles is over 5 tons.It was announced earlier on Monday that AEOI and the IAEA agreed to extend by one month the previous 3-month agreement until June 24.Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog reached the three-month-long temporary agreement almost three months ago that expired on May 20 to extend the partial implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives access to Iran nuclear sites to IAEA inspectors.