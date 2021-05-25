0
Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 12:08

60% Uranium Enrichment Continues, AEOI Chief Says

Story Code : 934433
60% Uranium Enrichment Continues, AEOI Chief Says
Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi on Monday afternoon.
 
According to media reports, also in the telephone call, Iran’s decision to continue to keep the data recorded by the IAEA cameras for another month was conveyed to the IAEA chief.
 
Salehi also said that uranium enrichment at 60%, 20% and 5% purity levels would continue in Iran, declaring that Tehran’s stockpiles of 60% enriched uranium is over 5.2 kg, the 20% enriched uranium is over 90 kg while the 5% enriched uranium stockpiles is over 5 tons.
 
It was announced earlier on Monday that AEOI and the IAEA agreed to extend by one month the previous 3-month agreement until June 24.
 
Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog reached the three-month-long temporary agreement almost three months ago that expired on May 20 to extend the partial implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives access to Iran nuclear sites to IAEA inspectors.
Related Stories
60% Enrichment is Answer to Israeli Nuclear Terrorism: Rouhani
Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that raising its uranium enrichment levels to 60% was a response to Israeli “nuclear ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
25 May 2021
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
25 May 2021
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
25 May 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
24 May 2021
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
24 May 2021
US Does Not Foresee
US Does Not Foresee 'Grand Bargain' on North Korea
24 May 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Appears in Court in Person for First Time since Coup
24 May 2021
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
23 May 2021
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021