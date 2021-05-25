0
Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 12:15

Ethiopia Denounces as ‘Unacceptable’ US Meddling in Its Internal Affairs

Story Code : 934435
"The attempt by the US administration to meddle in its [Ethiopia's] internal affairs, is not only inappropriate but also completely unacceptable," Ethiopia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The statement came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday announced sweeping new restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the conflict in Tigray, which has been ongoing since November between Tigray's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and the Ethiopian federal government, backed by forces from neighboring Eritrea.

Blinken, who accused parties on both sides of the conflict of failing to end the six-month-old war in Tigray, also announced visa bans that will target “current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials, members of the security forces, or other individuals -- to include Amhara regional and irregular forces and members of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).”

"What is even more saddening is the tendency by the US administration to treat the Ethiopian government on an equal footing with the TPLF, which was designated as a terrorist organization ... two weeks ago," the Ethiopian ministry added.

It warned that if the US restrictions continued, Addis Ababa "will be forced to reassess its relations with the United States, which might have implications beyond our bilateral relationship."

Ethiopia deploys peacekeepers for African Union missions in the neighboring countries of Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia. It has also been a key intelligence partner of Western nations allegedly observing Takfiri militants in the Horn of Africa.
