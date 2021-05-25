0
Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 12:18

US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020

However, it is not the first such deal between the two all-weather allies, who have been hand-in-glove in some of the most horrendous crimes against humanity in recent times.

The latest military package is part of a long-running project under which the successive administrations in Washington have assisted and helped the Zionist regime in committing despicable war crimes, including in recent weeks.

According to reports, Washington gave $3.8 billion in aid to the Israeli regime in 2020 – which was part of a long-term, annual commitment made under the Obama administration. 

All of this was for military assistance, pointing to close collusion between the two sides.

Pertinently, Israeli regime is the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign assistance since World War II.

US has till now provided the Israeli regime $146 billion in bilateral assistance and missile defense funding. At present, almost all US bilateral aid to the regime is in the form of military assistance, according to a report by Congressional Research Service.

The annual US aid to the Israeli regime is part of an agreement signed by former US President Barack Obama in 2016 for $38bn in military aid over the period of 2017-2028, the largest of its kind ever.
