0
Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 20:58

European Muslim Forum Hails ICC War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Entity

Story Code : 934512
European Muslim Forum Hails ICC War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Entity
The group said in a statement that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be held personally accountable for the inhuman treatment of Palestinians.

Netanyahu, wishing to remain in power at all costs, is causing bloodshed in the occupied Palestinian territories, and plunging the apartheid regime deeper into disaster, said the forum.

The group also hailed the Hague-based ICC’s decision in the spring of 2021 to open a war crimes investigation in the Palestinian lands, calling on the international community to end ‘Israeli’ “atrocities before their consequences become irreversible.”

“EMF believes that Netanyahu should be held personally accountable for the inhuman treatment of the people of Palestine, the encroachment on its sovereignty and the desecration of the holy sites of Islam,” the group said.

Tensions escalated across the Palestinian territories last month after a Zionist plan to force Palestinian families out of their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the occupied al-Quds drew mass protests and sparked off nearly two weeks of fighting between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups.

At least 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, were martyred in the Zionist bombardments of the densely populated coastal enclave. The ‘Israeli’ bombing campaign also brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished territory.

EMF said Netanyahu’s “inhuman orders and hate statements must receive the most serious and rigorous assessment from the standpoint of international humanitarian law,” urging that he must not be allowed to “escape punishment.”

ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement on March 3 that her inquiry would be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”
Related Stories
European Muslim Forum Hails ICC War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Entity
Islam Times - The European Muslim Forum [EMF] has welcomed a decision earlier this year by the International Criminal Court [ICC] to launch a formal ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
25 May 2021
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
25 May 2021
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
25 May 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
24 May 2021
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
24 May 2021
US Does Not Foresee
US Does Not Foresee 'Grand Bargain' on North Korea
24 May 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Appears in Court in Person for First Time since Coup
24 May 2021
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
23 May 2021
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021