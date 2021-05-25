European Muslim Forum Hails ICC War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Entity

Islam Times - The European Muslim Forum [EMF] has welcomed a decision earlier this year by the International Criminal Court [ICC] to launch a formal inquiry into the Zionist entity’s crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The group said in a statement that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be held personally accountable for the inhuman treatment of Palestinians.Netanyahu, wishing to remain in power at all costs, is causing bloodshed in the occupied Palestinian territories, and plunging the apartheid regime deeper into disaster, said the forum.The group also hailed the Hague-based ICC’s decision in the spring of 2021 to open a war crimes investigation in the Palestinian lands, calling on the international community to end ‘Israeli’ “atrocities before their consequences become irreversible.”“EMF believes that Netanyahu should be held personally accountable for the inhuman treatment of the people of Palestine, the encroachment on its sovereignty and the desecration of the holy sites of Islam,” the group said.Tensions escalated across the Palestinian territories last month after a Zionist plan to force Palestinian families out of their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the occupied al-Quds drew mass protests and sparked off nearly two weeks of fighting between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups.At least 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, were martyred in the Zionist bombardments of the densely populated coastal enclave. The ‘Israeli’ bombing campaign also brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished territory.EMF said Netanyahu’s “inhuman orders and hate statements must receive the most serious and rigorous assessment from the standpoint of international humanitarian law,” urging that he must not be allowed to “escape punishment.”ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement on March 3 that her inquiry would be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”