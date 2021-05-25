In Memory of Diraz Massacre... Bahrainis Fill Al-Fida’ Square

Islam Times - In Memory of the Diraz massacre, Bahraini citizens marched in mass demonstrations in al-Fida’ Square to assure their loyalty to the martyrs and in support of the Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

The participants in the demonstration confirmed their redemption and loyalty to Ayatollah Qassim, the martyrs and the homeland. They raised the martyrs’ images and chanted the revolutionary slogans in a way of confirming the continuation of the martyrs’ path in fighting the corrupt ruling regime. They also demanded the release of all political detainees and prisoners of conscience languishing in Bahrain's prisons.The demonstrators further stressed the continuation of the popular movement demanding the right to self-determination and the establishment of a new political system based on democracy, pluralism and justice among all communities.The mercenary and military militias’ members of the Bahraini Ministry of the Interior carried out a bloody attack on the protestors at Al-Fida’ Square in the Diraz near the house of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim on 23 May 2017, which resulted in the martyrdom of five citizens, wounding dozens, and arresting hundreds of protesters.