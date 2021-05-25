0
Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 21:00

In Memory of Diraz Massacre... Bahrainis Fill Al-Fida’ Square

Story Code : 934513
In Memory of Diraz Massacre... Bahrainis Fill Al-Fida’ Square
The participants in the demonstration confirmed their redemption and loyalty to Ayatollah Qassim, the martyrs and the homeland. They raised the martyrs’ images and chanted the revolutionary slogans in a way of confirming the continuation of the martyrs’ path in fighting the corrupt ruling regime. They also demanded the release of all political detainees and prisoners of conscience languishing in Bahrain's prisons.

The demonstrators further stressed the continuation of the popular movement demanding the right to self-determination and the establishment of a new political system based on democracy, pluralism and justice among all communities.

The mercenary and military militias’ members of the Bahraini Ministry of the Interior carried out a bloody attack on the protestors at Al-Fida’ Square in the Diraz near the house of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim on 23 May 2017, which resulted in the martyrdom of five citizens, wounding dozens, and arresting hundreds of protesters.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
25 May 2021
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
25 May 2021
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
25 May 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
24 May 2021
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
24 May 2021
US Does Not Foresee
US Does Not Foresee 'Grand Bargain' on North Korea
24 May 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Appears in Court in Person for First Time since Coup
24 May 2021
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
23 May 2021
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021