0
Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 22:25

US Pulls Out Half of Troops from Afghanistan

Story Code : 934518
US Pulls Out Half of Troops from Afghanistan
He noted that withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan does not mean Americans' withdrawal from the region, and the country will continue to maintain a large military presence in West Asia (Middle East).

The US military has handed over Camp Antonik in the southern Helmand and Kandahar provinces to Afghan forces.

The US military has handed over several bases to Afghan forces since Washington signed a landmark deal with the Taliban last year that paved the way for the withdrawal of foreign forces.

The deal signed in February 2020 under the administration of ex-president Donald Trump stipulated that all foreign forces would be withdrawn by May 1, 2021.

Biden announced in April that the last remaining 2,500 American troops would instead be withdrawn by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and not by May 1.

But he said their withdrawal would start on May 1.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
25 May 2021
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
25 May 2021
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
25 May 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
24 May 2021
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
24 May 2021
US Does Not Foresee
US Does Not Foresee 'Grand Bargain' on North Korea
24 May 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Appears in Court in Person for First Time since Coup
24 May 2021
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
23 May 2021
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021