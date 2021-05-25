0
Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 22:27

At Least 10 Injured in a Car Bomb in Western Iraq

Story Code : 934520
At least 10 people were injured in the blast, the Iraqi Security Information Center said.

Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of members of this terrorist group are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts in a scattered manner.

In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country, and committed countless crimes. Iraq subsequently called on Iran to help Baghdad fight takfiri terrorists.

Iraqi forces, with the help of the advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, managed to liberate the city of Rawa in Anbar province, western Iraq, the last ISIS base in Iraq on November 17, 2017.
