Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 23:16

Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance' Victory in Gaza

Story Code : 934526
Speaking on the occasion of 21st Liberation Anniversary of Southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah felicitated all leaders of the resistance movement in Palestine on the glorious victory of Palestinian Resistance Movement against Zionist regime’s crimes and atrocities committed in the occupied lands and territories and Al-Quds.

He went on to say that leaders of Palestinian resistance movements and leaders of military wings of these movements came out victories in the recent battle against the Zionist regime’s crimes committed on the oppressed Palestinians.

From now on, “We will celebrate the anniversary of two great victories in May month each year, firstly, the anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Lebanon in 2000 and secondly, the victory of Palestinian Resistance Movement in Gaza in May 2021,” Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief added.

Regarding the anniversary of Liberation of Southern Lebanon in 2000, he said that this great victory was achieved by the great people of Lebanon and Resistance Movement in this country in the year 2000.

One of the key factors in the victory of Resistance Movement in Lebanon was the strong official position of Lebanese officials at that time, including former Lebanese President Emile Lahoud, he added.
