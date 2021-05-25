Kremlin: Putin, Biden to Discuss Strategic Stability, Arms Control

Islam Times - Strategic stability and arms control are important for all countries, therefore the topics will be on the agenda at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Stability and arms control certainly concern all the countries in the world, therefore stability and arms control will certainly be on the agenda. But let us wait for a statement on the matter, which will be issued soon, and only then discuss the possible agenda," Peskov told reporters, asked whether the presidents have agreed on a list of topics for discussion, Sputnik reported.In February, Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New START treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms. The treaty, now set to expire on February 5, 2026, is the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.Biden proposed a meeting with his Russian counterpart during a phone conversation on April 13. Following the announcement, a number of states said they were ready to host such an event. However, the agreement on where the meeting will take place is yet to be reached.Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that there is no final agreement on a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, but if it is reached, the summit could be held in one of the "European diplomatic capitals".In turn, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US expects the two presidents to meet in the coming weeks.