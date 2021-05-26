Saudi Coalition Violates al-Hudaidah Ceasefire 120 Times

Islam Times - The Yemeni army announced the continuation of the ceasefire violation in the western province of Al-Hudaidah by the invading Saudi coalition.

The Yemeni military said Tuesday night that Saudi aggressors and their mercenaries had violated ceasefires in the western Yemeni province of Al-Hudaidah in the past 24 hours.According to the Yemeni army, Saudi aggressors and their mercenaries have targeted various areas of al-Hudaidah with a variety of light and heavy weapons.The ceasefire agreed in Sweden between the delegation from Sanaa and the delegation from Riyadh started on the morning of Tuesday, December 18, 2018, in the western Yemeni province of Al-Hudaidah, but the Saudi coalition violates it in a daily manner.Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.The Saudi military aggression has also left the poor country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.