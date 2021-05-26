Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria

Islam Times - The Russian military said Tuesday it has deployed three nuclear-capable long-range bombers to its base in Syria.

The Russian military said Tuesday it has deployed three nuclear-capable long-range bombers to its base in Syria, a move that could strengthen Moscow’s military foothold in the Mediterranean, AP reported.Russia’s Defense Ministry said that three Tu-22M3 bombers have arrived at the Hemeimeem air base, located in Syria’s coastal province of Latakia and the main hub for Moscow’s operations in the country.The ministry said bomber crews would fly a series of training missions over the Mediterranean. The Tupolev Tu-22M3, code-named Backfire by NATO, is a supersonic twin-engine long-range bomber that is capable of carrying nuclear weapons and has a range exceeding 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles).The Russian ministry said the runway at Hemeimeem had been extended to host the heavy bombers and a second runway has been modernized.