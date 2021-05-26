US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate

Islam Times - Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday that the US would reopen its consulate in Jerusalem — a move that restores ties with Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Donald Trump administration.

The consulate long served as an autonomous office in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinians. But Trump downgraded its operations and placed them under the authority of his ambassador to Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem, POLITICO reported.Trump’s move infuriated the Palestinians, who view East Jerusalem as occupied territory and the capital of their future state.Blinken did not give a precise date for reopening the consulate. He announced the step after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.“As I told the president, I’m here to underscore the commitment of the United States to rebuilding the relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, a relationship built on mutual respect and also a shared conviction that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve equal measures of security, freedom opportunity and dignity,” he stated.Blinken is in the region to help shore up the cease-fire adopted last week that ended a devastating 11-day war between Israel Hamas. The fighting killed more than 260 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused widespread destruction in the impoverished coastal territory.The truce that ended the Gaza war on Friday has so far held, but it did not address any of the underlying issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, something Blinken acknowledged after meeting earlier in the day with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“We know that to prevent a return to violence, we have to use the space created to address a larger set of underlying issues and challenges. And that begins with tackling the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting to rebuild,” he noted.