Islam Times - An oxygen pipeline that exploded at a petrochemical plant on Wednesday left one person dead and two others injured in Iran’s southern province of Bushehr.

Deputy governor of Asalouyeh said the oxygen pipeline exploded at Damavand and Mobin petrochemical plants in the South Pars special zone on Wednesday morning.The fire has been extinguished in the factories, Ali Rahman noted, adding that one person was killed in the blast and two others with serious injuries were taken to the hospital.The two petrochemical plants produce the water, electricity, oxygen, steam, nitrogen, compressed air and other inputs consumed by the l