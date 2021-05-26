0
Wednesday 26 May 2021 - 23:15

China Urges Taiwan to Stop Military Confrontation

“China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between the United States and China's Taiwan region,” Chinese public broadcaster CGTN quoted Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council in Beijing, as saying.

China claims Taiwan is a breakaway province, while Taipei insists on its independence since 1949.

“The Chinese mainland is urging the (ruling) Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan to stop its attempt at military confrontation,” Zhu said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Taiwan on Tuesday deployed four F-16As to the US for training missions. After aerial refueling, the fighter jets landed at Hawaii’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport from where they flew to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

“China urges the US to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues,” she added.

US formally recognized China in 1979 and under “Three Communiques” shifted diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing, acknowledging the One China Policy and thus including Taiwan as part of mainland China.

Taipei maintains independent diplomatic relations with at least 16 nations.
