0
Thursday 27 May 2021 - 01:19

Iraq Seeking to Recoup $150bn in Oil Money Stolen since US Invasion

Story Code : 934719

According to reports, his comments came as he introduced a draft law to the Iraqi parliament meant to fight endemic corruption, an issue which has caused widespread public concerns and protests in the West Asian country in recent years.

“Of the close to a trillion dollars made from oil since 2003, an estimated $150 billion of stolen money has been smuggled out of Iraq,” Saleh was quoted as saying by The New Arab as he insisted that Iraq would need the help of the international community to recover the funds.

He said corruption is closely intertwined with terrorism and violence in Iraq as he insisted many militant groups have been funded in recent years through the oil money that has been stolen from Iraq since the US invasion.
