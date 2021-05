Islam Times - King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday warned Israel not to continue its violations in Jerusalem al Quds and against Al-Aqsa Mosque while condemning its illegal attempts to expel Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem neighborhoods.

During his meeting with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the King said Jordan will continue its efforts to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem al Quds, highlighting the necessity to preserve the holy city's historical and legal status quo.