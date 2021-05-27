0
Thursday 27 May 2021 - 01:24

Netanyahu Condemns French FM Remarks about Israeli Apartheid

Story Code : 934721
Le Drian remarks made him one of the first senior French officials to use the term “apartheid” in reference to Israel.

Speaking at an event in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu expressed “a strong protest against the French government and the comments of the French foreign minister on television.”

The Israeli regime has long denied apartheid accusations, claiming that its Arab minority enjoys full civil rights, as well as the term “occupation” to describe its activities in the West Bank and Gaza.

Israeli regime considers the West Bank to be disputed territory subject to peace negotiations — which collapsed more than a decade ago. Israel also points to the existence of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank under the Oslo Accords.
