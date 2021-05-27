0
Thursday 27 May 2021 - 01:53

Taliban Warns Afghan Neighbors against Allowing US Bases

Story Code : 934723
"We urge neighboring countries not to allow anyone to do so," the Taliban said in a statement, The Economic Times reported.

"If such a step is taken again, it will be a great and historic mistake and disgrace."

They would "not remain silent in the face of such heinous and provocative acts", the statement added.

Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed local media reports that it had struck a new deal with Washington.

"This news is baseless and speculative," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the Senate.

"I want to make it clear on the floor of the house... that Pakistan, under the leadership of Imran Khan, will never allow any American base on its soil."

The Taliban and Washington entered into a landmark deal last year that paved the way for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan.
