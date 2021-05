Islam Times - Local media in Iraq reported the arrest of the operation commander of Hashad al-Shaabi(PMU) in Iraq's Anbar province.

Qassem Mosleh, who has reportedly been kidnapped, was the commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in the western province of Al Anbar.He was considered to be the arch-foe of the terrorists in the Iraqi province as he was leading the major anti-terrorism fight against ISIL in Anbar.The PMU commander has been reportedly arrested by a joint force of the Iraqi Interior Ministry and the US troops.