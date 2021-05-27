UN Rights Chief: “Israeli” Strikes on Gaza may Be War Crimes

Islam Times - The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that “Israel's” deadly strikes on Gaza may constitute war crimes if they are shown to be disproportionate.

Bachelet, opening a special session of the UN Human Rights Council, called at the request of Muslim states, she said “We had seen no evidence that civilian buildings in Gaza hit by ‘Israeli’ strikes were being used by for military purposes.”"If found disproportionate, such attacks might constitute war crimes," she told the 47-member Geneva forum.This comes as the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza martyred 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people.