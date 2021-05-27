0
Thursday 27 May 2021

UN Rights Chief: “Israeli” Strikes on Gaza may Be War Crimes

Bachelet, opening a special session of the UN Human Rights Council, called at the request of Muslim states, she said “We had seen no evidence that civilian buildings in Gaza hit by ‘Israeli’ strikes were being used by for military purposes.”

"If found disproportionate, such attacks might constitute war crimes," she told the 47-member Geneva forum. 

This comes as the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza martyred 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people.
