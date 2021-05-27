0
Thursday 27 May 2021 - 11:09

More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks

Story Code : 934810
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
Twenty-two people had been rescued and five bodies recovered, including a baby, according to Sani Dododo, chairman of the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency.

“We have two male and two female corpses, while the fifth is that of a baby that is less than one year old,” he said, adding that the mother of the infant had not been identified.

Eleven rescue boats and divers were searching for about 138 missing passengers as anxiety grew among relatives of those missing.

One passenger rescued from the boat, Shehu Bello, told AP that five children were with him when the boat sank and all of them were still missing, making him incredibly worried.

“Two of the children are mine, while the other three are the children of my brother,” he said.

Shehu said the boat broke apart suddenly and then started to sink.

It was unclear what caused the boat to break up as it was travelling on the Niger River from Nigeria’s Niger state to the town of Wara in Kebbi state.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria, especially along the Niger River, due to overloading, poor conditions of the boats and, collisions with debris under water.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
27 May 2021
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
27 May 2021
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
27 May 2021
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
26 May 2021
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
26 May 2021
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
26 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance' Victory in Gaza
25 May 2021
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
25 May 2021
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
25 May 2021
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
25 May 2021
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
25 May 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
24 May 2021