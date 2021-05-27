0
Thursday 27 May 2021 - 13:16

Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon

Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
Speaking on Wednesday on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the outbreak of the First Lebanon War in 1982, he said “We are ready as ever to protect Israeli citizens."

"If an attack comes from the north, Lebanon will tremble… the houses in which weapons and terrorist operatives are being hidden will become rubble. Our list of targets for Lebanon is bigger and more significant than the one for Gaza, and the bill is ready to be settled if necessary,” he boasted, according to Israeli media.

The threats came as Hezbollah leader Nasrallah warned the Zionists that they should reconsider their calculations after what they encountered during the recent 12-day conflict with Palestinian resistance groups. “They should know that aggression against Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque is different from any other aggression. They should know that response to waging aggression against sanctities will not be limited to Gaza.”

Aggression against Quds and Al-Aqsa means the eruption of a regional war, said Nasrallah, adding that when the Israeli regime understands this point, it will be clear for them that any such aggression would lead to the regime’s fall.
