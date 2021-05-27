Lukashenko Warns Armed Conflict in Belarus May Trigger WW3

Islam Times - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned about the potential threat of another world war if an armed conflict erupts in Belarus, the country’s news agency BelTA reported on Wednesday citing the head of state.

Lukashenko urged foreign powers to put a stop to their efforts to destabilize the situation in Belarus."I am appealing to the entire global community: there is no sense in stirring the pot in Belarus," the agency quoted Lukashenko as saying during his meeting with legislators, and members of the Constitutional Commission and government agencies."We are not a big country, but we will put up an adequate response. There were similar precedents in the world in the past," he noted, adding, "Remember that Belarus is the center of Europe before resorting to any hasty and ill-considered moves.""If something breaks out here, it will mean another world war," BelTA quoted the country’s president as stating.Lukashenko announced that in the event of outside aggression, Belarus, though not counting on victory, has military might that would be capable of inflicting irreparable damage to its enemy as is stipulated in its defense doctrine."This is all stipulated by military documents. Therefore, think well before [you] start rattling sabers near our borders," Lukashenko warned.Lukashenko has attributed the West's pressure on Belarus to envy, impotence and malice."Just look at the unprecedented pressure on our country, the way they want to teach us a lesson very aggressively, to show us our place, and to stir the pot with the dirtiest methods and techniques. The entire escalation from the West is based on their envy, impotence and anger at not being able to carry out an armed rebellion and a coup d'etat in Belarus," Lukashenko said.Lukashenko stressed that Belarus' intelligence services had foiled all anti-government plots."These efforts will never come to fruition. Do you know why? Not because you or I or all of us are such tough guys, or because our special services are the best in the world, although this is true in a sense. It's because Belarus is a strong and independent country with very special and proud people who have a keen sense of justice," Lukashenko added.Belarus will come up with a tough response to sanctions and provocations against it, Lukashenko stated."Don’t you realize what disastrous consequences this is fraught with? And for you too. Are you really aware what you are doing? You know that justice is on our side. Stop! We will react to any sanctions, attacks and provocations, and our response is going to be tough," the Belarus Segodnya newspaper quotes Lukashenko as saying."Not because we want to start a fight in the center of the continent. We are fed up with that. [We will do that] because you, the West, leave us with no choice. We need to stop you today, because tomorrow may be too late," he added.Lukashenko noted that it was essential to "unite and withstand the challenge, and go our own way where [they are] waiting for [Belarus], where doors are open for [us]"."We will compensate for the sanctions through our vigorous efforts in other markets. [We will] replace the inexorably aging Europe with rapidly growing Asia. Psychologically, our society is ready to become a new Eurasia, its outpost," he stressed.Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has also stated that using human rights as an excuse, today the West is trying to take away the republic's sovereignty which it has acquired over a quarter of a century."One has to be straightforward: today, under a seemingly positive pretext of human rights, we are observing an attempt to deprive Belarus of its sovereignty earned over a quarter of a century, a targeted attack on our independence on the part of Western countries," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying."The normal — common-sense-wise — interests of the West itself, its citizens, as well as of our compatriots, are being sacrificed rapidly and without hesitation for the sake of these goals," he added.According to him, US politicians assert that Ukraine and Belarus should be admitted to NATO in order to eliminate a "gray zone" existing between Russia and the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance.The top diplomat quoted the recent remarks by ex-adviser to former US President Donald Trump John Bolton, who stated that "Belarus is the most difficult task of all, membership in the alliance has been unthinkable for quite a long time. However, no matter how difficult it may be, the United States cannot leave it to Moscow without objections".According to the Belarusian top diplomat, those are the words of a former official who previously visited Minsk and is a "purveyor of actual current moods in Washington and the West in general"."And note that not the human rights values but specific interests are being mentioned here. This is the diplomatic reality today for our country," he noted.According to the foreign minister, despite the hopes of "the fugitive enemies [oppositionists currently located in Lithuania and Poland] of independent Belarus", the country maintains constructive relations with the vast majority of partners on different continents."Our openness and intent to resolve emerging issues in a constructive way are made known to external partners on various levels. However, unfortunately, not everyone is willing to hear our arguments," the top diplomat stated.