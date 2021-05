Islam Times - The foreign minister in Sanaa government, Hisham Sharaf, threatened to deal a major blow to UAE soon if it does not withdraw from the two islands of Socotra and Mayon, expressing Yemen’s rejection of the UAE illegitimate practices in the Yemeni territories.

“UAE practices in the two islands of Socotra and Mayon violates the international law and cannot be tolerated.”Sharaf advised the UAE to not go beyond its borders, reminding it that Yemen can make it restore its sanity.