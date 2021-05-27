0
Thursday 27 May 2021 - 22:23

Three Killed in Saudi-Led Coalition Artillery Attack in Yemen’s Sa’ada

Story Code : 934903
Three Killed in Saudi-Led Coalition Artillery Attack in Yemen’s Sa’ada
Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the civilians lost their lives on Thursday as Saudi-led troops shelled al-Raqou area in the Monabbih district of the province.

A security source said the bodies of the victims had arrived at the Republican Hospital of the provincial capital city of Sa’ada.

Late on Wednesday, Saudi fighter jets launched eight airstrikes against the Sirwah district in Yemen’s strategic central province of Ma’rib, but there were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Saudi warplanes also pounded the al-Hazm district in the northern province of al-Jawf, with no reports of casualties and damage quickly available.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.

Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

The Saudi-led military aggression has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. The Saudi war has also destroyed Yemen's infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the country.
