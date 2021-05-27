0
Thursday 27 May 2021 - 22:24

PNA: No Peace Unless Israeli Occupation Ended

Story Code : 934904
PNA: No Peace Unless Israeli Occupation Ended
Riyadh al-Maliki said that the international community's ignoring the Israeli regime's crimes encouraged the regime to commit more crimes. 

Al-Maliki went on to say that in the wake of the Israeli regime's aggression on the West Bank and Gaza, tens of civilians including women and children were martyred. 

Recalling that the regime sought to establish a colonial system based on the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land, he noted that no peace would be realized without the end of the Israeli occupation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
27 May 2021
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
27 May 2021
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
27 May 2021
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
26 May 2021
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
26 May 2021
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
26 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance' Victory in Gaza
25 May 2021
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
25 May 2021
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
25 May 2021
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
25 May 2021
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
25 May 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
24 May 2021