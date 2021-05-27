PNA: No Peace Unless Israeli Occupation Ended

Islam Times - The Foreign Minister of Palestine National Authority (PNA) noted that the only way to maintain peace was the termination of the Israeli regime's occupation of Palestine.

Riyadh al-Maliki said that the international community's ignoring the Israeli regime's crimes encouraged the regime to commit more crimes.Al-Maliki went on to say that in the wake of the Israeli regime's aggression on the West Bank and Gaza, tens of civilians including women and children were martyred.Recalling that the regime sought to establish a colonial system based on the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land, he noted that no peace would be realized without the end of the Israeli occupation.