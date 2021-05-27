0
Thursday 27 May 2021 - 23:29

Iran Considers Lebanon's Security as Its Own Security

Story Code : 934910
Iran Considers Lebanon
The withdrawal of the Zionist regime from southern Lebanon made the Lebanese believe in their Resistance, and this victory conveyed an important message that the Zionist enemy understands only the language of force, the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in an interview with Lebanese Alahed News, on the occasion of the 21st Liberation Anniversary of Southern Lebanon.

He went on to say, “This victory and other victories of the Resistance took place in the shadow of the unity of the Lebanese army, nation, and Resistance.”

Referring to the coincidence of the Liberation Anniversary of Southern Lebanon and with the great victory of the Palestinian Resistance in the 12-day war, he said, “Today, Resistance’s voice is unity, not division; It is the voice of victory, development, and security that comes out of the throat of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance for the development and progress of Lebanon, considering the security and progress of Lebanon as its security and progress, he noted.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
27 May 2021
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
27 May 2021
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
27 May 2021
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
26 May 2021
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
26 May 2021
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
26 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance' Victory in Gaza
25 May 2021
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
25 May 2021
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
US Has Provided Total $146 bln in Aid to Israeli Regime, $3.8 bln Military Aid in 2020
25 May 2021
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
Resistance Sole Way to Counter Israeli Aggression, Rouhani Tells Aoun
25 May 2021
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
Iranian Army Starts Drill on Electronic Warfare
25 May 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
24 May 2021