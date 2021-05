Islam Times - A regional lawmaker of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) was shot dead in Myanmar's southern Mon state on Thursday, the party said in a statement.

Chairman U Myint Swe of the USDP in Mon state, along with his wife, was shot by two gunmen in a motorbike in Bilin township at 8:15 a.m. local time, the statement said, Xinhua Net reported.The statement did not mention the condition of the chairman's wife.Five people including the village administrator were injured in a homemade bomb blast at the village administration office in Ye township of the state, according to state-run media.