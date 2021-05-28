0
Friday 28 May 2021 - 00:50

China Says Politics behind US Call for Virus Origin Probe

Story Code : 934913
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing that US President Joe Biden’s order showed Washington “does not care about facts and truth, nor is it interested in serious scientific origin tracing", AP reported.

Biden told US intelligence officials to redouble their efforts to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.

After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure on China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off Republican complaints the president has not been tough enough to press China on alleged obstruction.

Republicans, including former US president Donald Trump, have promoted the theory that the virus emerged from a laboratory rather than naturally through human contact with an infected animal in Wuhan, China.

Zhao also said the US must open itself up to investigations into its biological laboratories, including at the military's Fort Detrick base.

“The US side claims that it wants China to participate in a comprehensive, transparent, evidence-based international investigation," Zhao said. “We would like to ask the US side to do the same as China and immediately cooperate with the World Health Organization on origin tracing research in a scientific manner."
