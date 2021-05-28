‘Israeli’ Expert: Hezbollah Is 10 Times the Threat that Hamas Has Been with up to 200,000 Missiles

Islam Times - For eleven days, Hamas tried to paralyze central and southern ‘Israeli’-occupied territories by firing thousands of rockets from Gaza, says Chris Mitchell in CBN News. Now, strategists are looking for other potential threats and an ‘Israeli’ expert points to the north as a much bigger threat.

Prof. Boaz Ganor, the executive director of the International Institute for Counter Terrorism, told CBN News his main concern after the recent ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza."I have to admit that as an ‘Israeli,’ this is not the only front that I'm concerned of. I look north and I see Lebanon and I see Hezbollah," he explained.Ganor estimates Hezbollah could have as many as 200,000 missiles – an amount that represents a far greater threat than Hamas."If you ask me what concerns with Hezbollah? Everything that concerns me with the Hamas, but big-time, much more than what we had. So, everything we have seen in the last two weeks, we should multiply that in 10 and that's going to be the challenge that we would face from Hezbollah."After studying the recent war, Ganor believes Hezbollah would try to overwhelm the Zionist entity’s number one ‘defense,’ the Iron Dome. Ganor also points out Hezbollah possesses not just rockets but missiles.What's the difference a missile and a rocket? A missile is a guided rocket. You can guide it. You can direct it to the targets, so they have guided missiles with much, much bigger warheads… and they cover all the ‘Israeli’-occupied territory. They can launch rockets from Lebanon and hit Eilat, which is the most southern part of the ‘Israeli’ entity.Ganor, like most ‘Israelis,’ takes Iran at its word regarding the desire to eradicate the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.Ganor adds that Hezbollah represents an unprecedented challenge to ‘Israel’ and that any war against it would dwarf the recent conflict with Hamas."I believe that Hezbollah would cause much more damage and much more casualties in ‘Israel’ in the numbers of hundreds, not thousands, of casualties in ‘Israel.’ In that case, no doubt in my mind, that the ‘Israeli’ government and the ‘Israeli’ military and the ‘Israeli’ public would expect the ‘Israeli’ government to do whatever they can in order to prevent those ‘atrocities’ against ‘Israel’ in a much lesser restrictive manner than ‘Israel’ in Gaza."