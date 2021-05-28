Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’

Islam Times - Kuwait’s National Assembly strongly condemned the latest Zionist military’s acts of aggression against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds besides its bloody military onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The parliament unanimously approved legislations that outlaw any deals or normalization of ties with the Tel Aviv regime.During a special parliamentary session held on Thursday to discuss the latest ‘Israeli’ attacks in Palestinian territories, Kuwaiti legislators expressed their country’s strong position towards the Palestinian cause, as well as its unswerving support and solidarity with the Palestinian nation until they establish an independent sovereign state with East al-Quds as its capital.“Today, the Kuwaiti parliament held a special session to emphasize the popular and official position of Kuwait on its main issue, which is the issue of Palestine,” Parliament Speaker Marzouq Ali al-Ghanim read out a statement issued at the end of the meeting.The statement also expressed the assembly’s strong condemnation of the latest ‘Israeli’ offensive on the impoverished Gaza Strip, and vicious attacks against Palestinians in al-Quds, the occupied West Bank and other Palestinian territories occupied since 1948.The parliament finally saluted Palestinian resistance factions, and underscored that the position of the Kuwaiti government and parliament towards Palestine is unwavering.Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad Al Sabah stated that his country's position on supporting Palestinians until they redress their full and legal rights is firm."The heinous crimes committed by occupying ‘Israeli’ forces can be considered war crimes," he said.“The occupiers, through violence, oppression and aggression, during brutal operations against our Palestinian brethren in al-Quds and Gaza, killed people, destroyed buildings, set fire to farms and trees, and ignored the cries of children and helpless women,” Al Sabah pointed out.At least 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, were Martyred in the Tel Aviv regime’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in 11 days of conflict from May 10.The Zionist military’s airstrikes also brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished territory.A ceasefire came into force in the densely populated coastal enclave in the early hours of May 21 after Egypt brokered an agreement between the occupation entity and Palestinian resistance factions to halt the conflict.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian territory said in a report that more than 90,000 people in Gaza had been displaced due to ‘Israeli’ bombardment.“Hostilities have also resulted in additional displacement of Palestinians, bringing the cumulative number of internally displaced persons [IDPs] to about 91,000, including 66,000 seeking protection in 58 UNRWA schools across Gaza and over 25,000 staying with host families,” the organization said.Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al Sabah has reiterated the kingdom’s unswerving support for the Palestinian nation and their struggle for the liberation of their land occupied by the ‘Israeli’ regime.Anti-‘Israeli’ sentiments run high in Kuwait. A poll conducted in 2019 by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, an American think tank, showed that 85 percent of Kuwaitis oppose normalizing ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity.