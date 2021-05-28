0
Friday 28 May 2021 - 13:01

Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty

Story Code : 934980
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
He also slammed American claims that Russia had somehow violated the treaty, calling them baseless, while further noting that the US made a political mistake by leaving the agreement.

“The decision was predictable. This certainly does not make us happy, we are disappointed, as the United States missed another chance to make a positive contribution to the security in Europe on a reasonable basis. Instead of that, they continue to slur, they keep bringing groundless accusations against us, to which we have reacted many times”, Ryabkov said.

Washington notified Moscow of its intent not to rejoin the treaty ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for 16 June in Geneva.

The Open Skies Treaty, which was signed in 1992, allows member states to carry out reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory to observe military activity and also regulates the conditions for such flights.

However, in May 2020, the US launched withdrawal procedures, accusing Russia of non-compliance with the deal and subsequently leaving the Open Skies Treaty on 22 November.

In response, Moscow announced it would also begin procedures to leave the accord, and in May 2021, the Russian lower chamber of parliament unanimously backed the move, paving the way for a complete withdrawal from the treaty.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
28 May 2021
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
28 May 2021
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
28 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
27 May 2021
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
27 May 2021
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
27 May 2021
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
27 May 2021
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
26 May 2021
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
26 May 2021
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
26 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance' Victory in Gaza
25 May 2021
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
25 May 2021