Friday 28 May 2021 - 13:19

Pakistan Demands Deployment of Global Protection Force in Palestine

“If international peacekeeping troops can be deployed in Africa, Asia, Europe and Far East, then why Palestine be an exception,” Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said while addressing a webinar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to Iranian News Agency, the veteran Pakistani politician went onto say that the plight of Palestinians should not be overlooked as they were being lynched and tortured by the fascist Zionist gangs across the Occupied Territories.

“I’m sure that the global public opinion is turning against Israel as its atrocities cannot go unabated especially in today’s globalized world,” he said.

“It’s the conflict between the illegal occupier and legitimate struggle for winning self-determination. There is no moral and military equivalence between Israel and Palestine; then how can an oppressor and the oppressed be equal?” the minister asked.

The senior Pakistani official called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its primary responsibility of ensuring peace in the Occupied Palestinian Lands and elsewhere across strategically-important West Asia region.

He also stressed the need for a collective stance and resistance against the Israeli tyranny, stressing that time had come to unite the people of the world to stop such atrocities.

The minister noted that such aggression and brutalities were being repeated by Israel after few years.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Israel should be compelled to allow international reconstruction efforts and humanitarian assistance in Palestine without any hindrance.
