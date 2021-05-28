0
Friday 28 May 2021 - 13:48

Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council

Gilad Ardan, the Israel regime's representative to the United Nations and its ambassador to the United States, called the Human Rights Council an anti-Semitic organization and claimed that this unilateral and anti-Semitic resolution resulted in predetermined sought to legitimize the Hamas movement.

In a separate statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry described the Human Rights Council as having an anti-Israel majority and stated that it would not cooperate with the organization's investigation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also described the decision as shameful and blatantly anti-Israel.

On Thursday night, the UN Human Rights Council voted in favor of the start of the international investigation into the crimes of the Israel regime during the recent 12-day conflict between the regime and the resistance groups.
