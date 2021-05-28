Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Story Code : 934992
Gilad Ardan, the Israel regime's representative to the United Nations and its ambassador to the United States, called the Human Rights Council an anti-Semitic organization and claimed that this unilateral and anti-Semitic resolution resulted in predetermined sought to legitimize the Hamas movement.
In a separate statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry described the Human Rights Council as having an anti-Israel majority and stated that it would not cooperate with the organization's investigation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also described the decision as shameful and blatantly anti-Israel.
On Thursday night, the UN Human Rights Council voted in favor of the start of the international investigation into the crimes of the Israel regime during the recent 12-day conflict between the regime and the resistance groups.