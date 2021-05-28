0
Friday 28 May 2021 - 21:23

US’ Hale Once Again Incites against Hezbollah

Story Code : 935051
US’ Hale Once Again Incites against Hezbollah
Addressing a virtual panel hosted by the Middle East Institute on Wednesday, Hale said “Lebanon will not regain its real sovereignty and power unless Hezbollah abandons its destabilizing behavior.”

He called Hezbollah’s allies to ‘threaten’ the Resistance party of ending the alliance in case it doesn’t not ‘return to state’.

Hale stepped down as the undersecretary of state for political affairs earlier this month. He said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had asked him to visit Lebanon at the start of Ramadan last month in one of his last regional trips as undersecretary.

“As I was leaving office, we were working on developing a package, which I’m sure my colleagues are continuing to develop on an urgent basis and getting the support of the Senate,” Hale told the panel.

“We’re ready to help, but we can’t do it without a Lebanese partner. I agree that there can be no bailout, but I also agree this is a time for strong humanitarian support.”

“I have never seen that level of despair in the country – since the end of the civil war, anyway, in 1990,” Hale added.

“They’re suffering because Lebanese leaders have failed to meet their basic responsibility to put the country’s interests first.”
