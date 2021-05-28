Doha Position of Normalize Relations with Israel, Unchangeable: Qatari FM

Islam Times - Stressing that Qatar's position on normalizing relations with Tel Aviv has not changed, the Qatari foreign minister said, “The normalization of relations is a sovereign decision, and the position of the Doha is fixed, clear, and unchangeable.”

Qatar will not normalize its relations with Tel Aviv until progress is made in the peace process in a way that satisfies the Palestinians, he noted.He added that Doha had not witnessed any sign that the Israeli regime wants to enter into peace talks.He further stressed the need for the PGCC (Persian Gulf Cooperation Council) member states to play a role in the region's security equation with Iran, adding that this can only be achieved by starting a regional dialogue to address the concerns of these countries.