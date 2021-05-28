Zionist Regime Forces Attack Palestinians across West Bank, One Martyred

Islam Times - Zionist regime troops have attacked Palestinians taking part in protests in West Bank against the entity’s illegal settlement expansion and in support of fellow countrymen in al-Quds, leaving one martyred and dozens of others injured.

The Palestinians Health Ministry said that a young man was martyred on Friday by Israeli regime forces on Mount Sobeih in Beita town, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, using live ammunition, rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas.The victim was identified as Zakaria Hamayel, 28.According to the ministry, dozens of Palestinians were also shot with live ammunition, while scores of others suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas.The protest came amid an Israeli plan to construct an illegal settlement outpost on the top of the mountain.Zionist forces also attacked a protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum, where dozens of other Palestinians suffered tear gas inhalation.The protest was also held in support of Palestinians threatened with dispossession in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and other areas in al-Quds.Weeks of Israeli harassment of Palestinians in al-Quds and attempts to appropriate Palestinian lands in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the city was followed by the 11-day Israeli aggression on Gaza, which began on May 10 and martyred over 300 Palestinians.Also on Friday, illegal Zionist settlers used live ammunition against Palestinians trying to defend their land and prevent the construction of an illegal settlement outpost in Khirbet Shehadeh, west of the city of Salfit.