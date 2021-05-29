0
Saturday 29 May 2021 - 13:11

Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem

Story Code : 935182
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
The Director of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission office in Bethlehem, Hassan Brijieh, said the construction of 560 new settlement units in Mtsad settlement, built illegally on Palestinian land in the villages of Kisan and Al-Rashaydeh, located southeast of Bethlehem, were approved, Wafa news agency reported.

The decision comes days after occupation authorities approved building 90 new settlement units in Ebi Hanahal, built illegally on Kisan village land, noted Hassan.

Bethlehem's cities, villages and neighborhoods have been subject to increasing Israeli theft of land in favor of expanding illegal Israeli settlements.

Hassan added that Israel is targeting Bethlehem with plans to expand its illegal settlements, barring landowners and villagers from accessing their lands. The acceleration of settlement expansion, he added, is clearly aimed at taking control of the southern-eastern area for the benefit of linking settlements together.

Israel occupied the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem al-Quds, in 1967.

The occupied territories have been earmarked by the international community for a Palestinian state. The Israeli regime, meanwhile, has been building and expanding illegal settlements on the land for decades. With prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing last year plans to annex large swathes of the West Bank. He later said the measure had been postponed.

Currently, more than 450,000 Israelis live in settlements in the territory, excluding occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
28 May 2021
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
28 May 2021
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
28 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
27 May 2021
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
27 May 2021
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
27 May 2021
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
27 May 2021
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
26 May 2021
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
US to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate
26 May 2021
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
‘Mysterious’ Airbase Being Built on Island Off Yemen Linked to UAE
26 May 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Palestinian Resistance' Victory in Gaza
25 May 2021
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
Russia Accuses US of Surpassing New START Arms Limits
25 May 2021