0
Saturday 29 May 2021 - 13:23

10 Taliban Members Killed in N. Afghan Raids: Source

Story Code : 935184
In Faryab province, a Taliban divisional commander and two of his subordinates were killed and two other Taliban members were wounded after Afghan Air Force (AAF) targeted a Taliban hideout in Badghisi village, Khwaja Sabz Posh district, spokesman of the army's 209th Shaheen Corps Hanif Rezai told Xinhua.

Meanwhile, seven Taliban members were killed and four others were wounded in AAF strikes conducted on a Taliban's base in Hazhda Bala village in Sayaad district, Sari Pul province, he said.

The Taliban group has not made a comment yet.
