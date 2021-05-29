Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha

Islam Times - Yemeni army forces, backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, launched a massive aerial and ground operation in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern region, inflicting heavy losses on the Arab kingdom.

In a late Friday report, Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported that the Yemeni forces managed to wrest control of dozens of sites from Saudi-led troops in the kingdom’s southern region of Jizan, killing and injuring a large number of Saudi-led forces and mercenaries during the process.It added that Yemeni forces managed to assert full control over at least 40 sites in the Saudi region after forcing the Saudi-led troops, including Sudanese mercenaries, to hastily retreat.The large-scale operations also inflicted heavy material and equipment losses on Saudi-led forces, al-Masirah said.The report also said that a full account of the offensive, along with photos and footage, will be published on Saturday afternoon.Meanwhile, Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced early on Saturday that army troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees had hit sensitive targets in King Khalid airbase in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, some 884 kilometers south of the Saudi capital Riyadh.Al-Masirah cited Saree as saying that the overnight attack was carried out by two of the country's domestically-developed Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drones.Saree stressed that the strike was “accurate,” and said the attack came in response to the continuing aggression and brutal siege on his country.Yemen’s Air Force carried out a number of operations against sensitive and important sites in Saudi Arabia during the past few months, targeting Abha International Airport as well as the airbase in Khamis Mushait.Yemenis have stepped up their attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, saying the retaliatory strikes will continue as long as Riyadh carries on with its airstrikes and blockade.Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi’s government back to power and crushing Ansarullah.Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.The Saudi-led military aggression has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions of people. The Saudi war has also destroyed Yemen's infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the country.