IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine

“I’d advise all Zionists to go back and repurchase the houses they have sold in Europe, the US and elsewhere to come to the Palestinian territories before the houses become more expensive than today,” the IRGC Quds Force chief said on Saturday at a ceremony held in commemoration of his late deputy.Highlighting the resistance forces’ advances in the struggle against the Israeli regime, the commander said the Palestinians should devise plans to administer the entire Palestine in the future, because the Zionist regime must undoubtedly get ready for losing control over the occupied territories.He also said that the Palestinian resistance forces have made such great advances in recent years that they fired as many missiles during only the first three days of the most recent battle with Zionists as the total missiles rained down on the occupied territories during the 22-day war in December 2008 and January 2009.More than 3,000 missiles made in Palestine were fired by the resistance forces at the occupied territories during the recent 12-day war against Israel, the general noted.He added that the heaviest attacks on the Israeli regime happened with the final projectiles launched before the ceasefire in the recent war.The Israeli aggression on Gaza, which began on May 10, killed at least 243 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,900 others. The aggression had started after weeks of Israeli harassment of Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds and attempts to steal Palestinian lands in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the city.The Zionist regime announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 21, which was accepted by the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza with Egyptian mediation.