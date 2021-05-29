0
Saturday 29 May 2021 - 14:32

Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe

Story Code : 935195
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
An investigation by Bellingcat alleges that soldiers attempting to learn intricate security protocols about the US nuclear arsenal in Europe used popular education websites to create digital flashcards and uploaded related sensitive information on the internet.

The soldiers used popular education apps like Chegg Prep, Quizlet and Cram as part of revision exercises to help them memorize information such as which shelters had “hot” vaults with live nuclear bombs and their identification badge details.

“By simply searching online for terms publicly known to be associated with nuclear weapons, Bellingcat was able to discover cards used by military personnel serving at all six European military bases reported to store nuclear devices,” the investigative website reported.

The US Air Force has launched an investigation into “the suitability of information shared via study flashcards”.

The flashcards, which were publicly available to view but have now disappeared, also contain information about the positions of cameras at the bases, the frequency of patrols around the vaults, secret duress words that signal when a guard is being threatened, and the unique identifiers that a restricted area badge needs to have.

The cards had been uploaded as long ago as 2013 to the internet and were publicly available as recently as April this year.

The presence of US nuclear weapons in Europe, first deployed during the Cold War to act as a deterrent against the Soviet Union, has long been the subject of debate and controversy in the host countries.

While information on the strategic weapons and their whereabouts is scarce, various leaked documents have indicated that the United States is using at least six sites across Europe to store the arms.

In 2019, a document, written for the Defense and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, made a passing reference to the roughly 150 US nuclear weapons being stored across the continent.

“These bombs are stored at six US and European bases - Kleine Brogel in Belgium, Büchel in Germany, Aviano and Ghedi-Torre in Italy, Volkel in The Netherlands, and Incirlik in Turkey,” one line read, according to the Belgian newspaper De Morgen.
Related Stories
Report: China's New Stealth Bomber Able to Strike Targets as Far as Guam
Islam Times - China is developing a next-generation long-range stealth bomber capable of carrying out nuclear strikes on US targets in Guam and ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
29 May 2021
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
29 May 2021
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
29 May 2021
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
28 May 2021
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
28 May 2021
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
28 May 2021
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
28 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
27 May 2021
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
Hamas Leader Says Resistance Capable of Firing Hundreds of 200-km-Range Missiles in One Minute
27 May 2021
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
Zionist War Minister Threatens Lebanon
27 May 2021
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
More Than 100 Missing, Feared Dead after Nigerian Boat Sinks
27 May 2021
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
Russia Deploys 3 Nuclear-Capable Bombers to Syria
26 May 2021