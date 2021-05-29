US Fails to Intercept Medium Range Ballistic Missile

Islam Times - The US Missile Defense Agency announced on Saturday that it had failed to intercept a ballistic missile in a test.

The US Missile Defense Agency has admitted that a US warship failed to intercept a medium-range ballistic missile.The agency said in a statement that the purpose of the test was to demonstrate the ability of the Aegis to detect, track, counter and intercept medium-range ballistic missiles.The US Missile Defense Agency did not provide details about the test site or any further details in its statement.The US Missile Defense Agency is a subsidiary of the Pentagon, which routinely conducts missile defense tests.Last month, the US Air Force announced the failure of the Minuteman III ballistic missile test, adding: "The missile had problems during launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California."Earlier, the first US supersonic missile test from a B-52 bomber failed. The missile was called the AGM-183, and the reason for the failure of this test was a technical defect in the B-52 bomber.