Saturday 29 May 2021 - 21:19

US Fails to Intercept Medium Range Ballistic Missile

The US Missile Defense Agency has admitted that a US warship failed to intercept a medium-range ballistic missile.

The agency said in a statement that the purpose of the test was to demonstrate the ability of the Aegis to detect, track, counter and intercept medium-range ballistic missiles.

The US Missile Defense Agency did not provide details about the test site or any further details in its statement.

The US Missile Defense Agency is a subsidiary of the Pentagon, which routinely conducts missile defense tests.

Last month, the US Air Force announced the failure of the Minuteman III ballistic missile test, adding: "The missile had problems during launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California."

Earlier, the first US supersonic missile test from a B-52 bomber failed. The missile was called the AGM-183, and the reason for the failure of this test was a technical defect in the B-52 bomber.
