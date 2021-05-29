Indonesia Released Iran's Tanker

Islam Times - Iranian oil tanker Horse belongs to the fleet of the National Iranian Tanker Company, which has been seized in Indonesian waters since January 24, was released.

The ship was released after 125 days of successful proceedings, with the full support of senior Iranian officials, the support and consular assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the cooperation of the Special Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister.The experienced and committed personnel of the Horse oil tanker, despite enduring hardships and being away from their families, stood by sacrificing in defense of national interests and maintaining the flow of the country's oil and oil products exports and were determined to pursue their mission.The ship has now resumed its mission and will return to the waters of Iran.