Saturday 29 May 2021 - 23:19

Zionists to Gain Nothing but Defeat in Palestinian Land: Spox

In a speech addressing Zionists on Sat., Abu Hamzah reiterated that you, Zionists, will gain nothing but humiliating defeat in Al-Quds.

“Today, we celebrate the victory of Palestinian people and the Resistance movement against Zionists in 12-day Gaza war,” he stated.

He went on to say that Saraya al-Quds Brigades are closely monitoring the situation.

Turning to the 12-day war of the Resistance movement against Zionist regime, he said, “We had the upper hand in the battlefield.”

“We managed to turn the anniversary of relocation of the US embassy to Al-Quds and memorial of Nakba Day into the day of victory and debacle of the enemy’s arrogance.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abu Hamzah seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran contributed greatly in providing the force with power.
