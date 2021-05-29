Japan to Extend Up to $10mn to Gaza

Islam Times - Japan said it will offer emergency aid of up to $10 million in food and medical care for Palestinians in Gaza following heavy Israeli regime bombing.

"The clash has caused a great deal of damage and we will address a variety of needs for support," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters, adding Japan will try to help resolve the dispute between the Israelis and Palestinians and reconstruct the bomb-torn areas.As the Kyodo news reported, Motegi offered assistance to Gaza and also requested the Zionist regime to continue a ceasefire.The United Nations is calling on the international community to extend a total of $95 million to help reconstruct Gaza.