Biden Administration Fails to Answer Congress's Questions over Yemen

Islam Times - The administration of President Joe Biden failed to explain to Congress what forms of military support it continues to offer the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, issuing a two-page letter that sidesteps the question and provides almost none of the details the lawmakers sought.

The letter from the State Department, sent to lawmakers on Wednesday, did not address what forms of "offensive" support had ended, other than the suspension of "two air-to-ground munitions sales" that had already been reported, Middle Est Eye reported.In February, dozens of Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the Biden administration after it announced the US would end offensive support for the Saudi-led coalition's war in Yemen.Wednesday's letter, which was first reported on by The Intercept, said the administration was going through an ongoing review of its other systems to determine what should or should not be deemed "offensive" and then goes on to talk about Washington's diplomatic efforts in Yemen, ultimately avoiding the main questions originally asked by the lawmakers."It's been months since I pressed them for answers on how they plan to end 'offensive operations' aiding the Saudi-led coalition, and what legal authority they have to continue US involvement in a conflict that has not been authorized by Congress - as required under the Constitution," Congressman Peter DeFazio stated in a statement to The Intercept."Yet the Saudi blockade of Yemen and the resulting humanitarian crisis continue to linger on with no end in sight. It's disheartening to receive such a contrived response from the State Department, and I will continue to press for actual answers," DeFazio added.DeFazio called the response a "disappointing non-answer from the Biden administration" and noted he would continue to seek further details.Sources at the Pentagon told Vox last month that the defence department may be allowing US contractors to service Saudi warplanes and bombers. Also, a $23bln sale of advanced air hardware to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including the F-35 fighter jet, is expected to go through.After six years of war, Yemen is frequently described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 20.7 million people - 66 percent of the population, including 11.3 million children - in need of assistance.The war has killed more than 230,000 people, caused outbreaks of deadly disease and brought millions to the brink of famine.