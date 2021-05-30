0
Sunday 30 May 2021 - 09:18

Malian People Hold Anti-France Rallies in Capital

Story Code : 935353
Malian People Hold Anti-France Rallies in Capital
The people of Mali chanted slogans calling for the withdrawal of French troops from their country.

Some protesters also raised Russian flags in support of the country and called for the deployment of Russian troops in Mali.

Also, Some chanted slogans in support of Mali's army.

The French military has been present in Mali since mid-2013 under the pretext of fighting terrorism, but terrorists remain active in the country and have even expanded their terrorist activities from Mali to Niger and Burkina Faso. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
30 May 2021
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
30 May 2021
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
29 May 2021
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
29 May 2021
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
29 May 2021
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
29 May 2021
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
28 May 2021
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
28 May 2021
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
28 May 2021
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
28 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
27 May 2021