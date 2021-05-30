Malian People Hold Anti-France Rallies in Capital

Islam Times - Malian people hold rallies in the Mali capital, Bamako, on Saturday to protest against the presence of French troops in their country.

The people of Mali chanted slogans calling for the withdrawal of French troops from their country.Some protesters also raised Russian flags in support of the country and called for the deployment of Russian troops in Mali.Also, Some chanted slogans in support of Mali's army.The French military has been present in Mali since mid-2013 under the pretext of fighting terrorism, but terrorists remain active in the country and have even expanded their terrorist activities from Mali to Niger and Burkina Faso.